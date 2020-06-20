Less than a week before the death of James Cosby, 77, allegedly at the hands of his son, family went to local authorities worried because Cody Bryson Cosby, 44, had purchased a gun. However, authorities were powerless to do anything to stop it.
Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said authorities had dealt with Cody Cosby on a number of occasions throughout the years, though he couldn’t speak toward anything medical because of HIPPA laws.
He said family of James Cosby had come to the office to express concern because Cody had purchased a weapon.
“Part of the problem was, he wasn’t a convicted felon, so it wasn’t against the law for him to own or have a gun,” Lenderman said. “There’s only so much we can do.”
If Cody had made a threat against his family, that would fall under the charge of making a terroristic threat against someone, and that is an arrestable offense. But unless he was a felon or he did something illegal, there was nothing authorities could have done to prevent it under current Texas law.
“Sometimes it even gets more technical than that,” Lenderman said. “Sometimes it has to be if they put conditions on it — ‘I’m going to kill you if.’”
Some states hold red flag laws that empower courts to restrict potentially dangerous individuals from being able to attain deadly weapons.
“(Red flag laws) are state laws that authorize courts to issue a special type of protection order, allowing the police to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who are deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or to others,” according to a New York Times article.
“Often, the request for the order will come from relatives or friends concerned about a loved one who owns one or more guns and has expressed suicidal thoughts or discussed shooting people. The authorities may also request an order.”
At least 17 states now have approved some version of a red flag law with Connecticut being the first to pass a red flag statute in 1999.
When purchasing a gun at a store in Texas, a person has to fill out a form. Lenderman said the form asks if a person has mental issues (been adjudicated as a mental defective or been committed to a mental institution) or is trying to overthrow the government, and it’s as simple as lying on the form to be able to purchase.
“Now they do a records check, and if you’re a convicted felon, they’re not going to let you buy a gun,” Lenderman said. “But if you’re not a convicted felon, and you answer no to all those other questions … how are they going to know?”
The form — an Alcohol Tobacco and Firearm Transaction Record — also asks if the buyer is a fugitive from justice; unlawful user of marijuana, any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance; been dishonorably discharged from the Armed Forces; subject to court order restraining them from harassing, stalking or threatening a child or an intimate partner; been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; and more.
Federal law requires licensed dealers to conduct a background check through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System before purchasing a gun. However, if the firearm purchaser already has a license to carry a concealed handgun from the state, dealers can nix the background check.
But Texas — and other states like Arizona and Oklahoma — doesn’t require background checks for private sales, like purchases among individuals or some guns sold at gun shows.
In Texas, a person must be at least 18 to buy a rifle and at least 21 to buy a handgun from a licensed dealer. Felons and people convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors are not legally allowed to purchase a firearm in Texas.
Texas law also says a person who is chemically dependent, meaning one who frequently or repeatedly becomes intoxicated by excessive indulgence in alcohol or uses controlled substances to acquire a fixed habit and an involuntary tendency to become intoxicated or use those substances as often as the opportunity is presented, cannot purchase a handgun.
Cody Cosby was arrested in 1998 for threat of assault, in 2000 for unlawful carrying of a weapon and public intoxication, in 2004 for public intoxication and on June 4 this year for driving while intoxicated — 10 days before he was arrested and charged with murder.
The law prohibits a person who has been convicted of a Class B misdemeanor or greater that involves the use of alcohol or a controlled substance two times within the last 10-year period from buying a handgun. However, public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor.
Texas is a "shall issue state," meaning as long as an applicant meets the basic requirements for purchasing a handgun, local law enforcement has to furnish a license to carry. Some states have “may issue” laws where law enforcement has the discretion to deny an applicant, even if they meet all of the requirements.
The Lufkin Daily News asked Lenderman how Cody Cosby purchased the handgun used to kill James Cosby. He said he didn’t know, investigators are still working on the case, and he wasn’t sure how much he could say.
However, an affidavit of Cody Cosby’s arrest was released to another media outlet that reported the affidavit said that Cody Cosby’s mother believed he shot his father with a pistol he purchased from a classified advertisement and that he should not have passed a background check due to his schizophrenia.
The Lufkin Daily News has submitted an open records request to the sheriff’s office for the affidavit of Cosby’s arrest.
