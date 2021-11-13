The filing period for the March 2022 primaries opens Nov. 13, and several county positions are up for grabs. The deadline to file is 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
The Texas Secretary of State website lists the positions up for election as various district judges, district attorneys, county judges, county courts-at-law, county attorneys, district and county clerks, county treasurers, county commissioners, justices of the peace and constables.
