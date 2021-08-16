A Lufkin man was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses and his passenger was flown to a Tyler hospital after a vehicle pursuit that led to a crash late Saturday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.
Around 11:40 p.m., a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Pontiac driven by Miguel-Angel Mendez, 23, on Loop 287 near Ford Chapel Road for a traffic violation. Mendez quickly accelerated and evaded the trooper around the loop, according to a DPS report. Mendez then attempted to turn right on FM 2251 at an unsafe speed, drove off the roadway and struck a tree, the report states.
