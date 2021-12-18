library_christmas

A festive tree decks the halls at the T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

DIBOLL — While the taste of baked goods warmed parents’ spirits, watching children excitedly telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas warmed every heart.

The T.L.L Temple Memorial Library on Friday evening held its annual open house, an event that has evolved over the last four or five years from its origins as a tree-lighting ceremony performed by the Pilot Club, library director Justin Barkely said. Once the club disbanded, the library continued the tradition to attract visitors.

Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.