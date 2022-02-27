Angelina Beautiful/Clean is postponing its Community Cleanup Challenge — originally scheduled for Saturday morning — due to rain and cold temperatures.
“The safety of our volunteers is our top priority, and we didn’t feel comfortable having them drive all around town in the rain,” executive director Emily Thornton said. “We’re disappointed that we had to postpone but excited to have the opportunity to have this contest in the very near future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.