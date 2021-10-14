Southside Baptist Church and Zavalla Baptist Church are teaming up to raise money for kids in Uganda with the Sole Hope 5K Color Run on Saturday at Ellen Trout Zoo.
Sole Hope’s mission is to provide the children in Uganda with closed-toe shoes due to the impact jiggers can have on their feet. A jigger is a small parasitic flea that burrows into the skin. Since the organization was founded in July 2010, it also has helped men and women in Uganda earn a wage by teaching them how to make the shoes — which are made of recycled jeans, elastic bands and discarded tires.
