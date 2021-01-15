The Lufkin City Council on Tuesday will consider a 10-year tax abatement for a company looking to move into the Aspen Power Plant property.
“(Jefferson Enterprise Energy LLC’s) announcement today of a $150 million investment and 100 full-time employees in Lufkin exemplifies the city’s commitment to incentivize companies to locate here in order to continue providing our citizens with high-quality jobs,” Mayor Bob Brown stated in a press release from the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation.
