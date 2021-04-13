Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter director Aaron Ramsey reported to active duty at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio Monday morning.
Ramsey will serve as a logistical support officer in the fight against COVID-19 across the country, he said.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 1:18 am
