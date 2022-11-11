Huntington Veterans Day Parade

A child waves an American flag during Huntington’s annual Veterans Day Parade in this November 2020 file photo.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Saturday’s Angelina County Veterans Day Parade will offer East Texans a chance to celebrate living in the land of the free because of the brave.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Huntington, with participants lining up at 9 a.m.

