Saturday’s Angelina County Veterans Day Parade will offer East Texans a chance to celebrate living in the land of the free because of the brave.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Huntington, with participants lining up at 9 a.m.
Kayley Fraze’s email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.
