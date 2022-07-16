East Texan families can look forward to live music, bounce houses, cotton candy, popcorn and more as Forced Family Fun Day takes place at Clawson Assembly of God Church from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 23.
Warriors for Christ is putting on the event to bring the community together for family friendly fun, according to David Yarbrough, leader of the motorcycle ministry. Made up of members from multiple churches — not just Clawson — Warriors for Christ wants to bring everybody together for fellowship, he said.
