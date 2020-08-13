Three Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the arrest of Mark Anthony Smith in April 2020 are on paid administrative leave, Capt. Alton Lenderman said Thursday.
Deputies Brandon Rainwater, Rodney Nash and Tyler Due arrested Smith on April 4. A video of that incident shows the arrest becoming violent, showing deputies repeatedly hit Smith in the head with the butts of their guns, as well as kick and hit him.
