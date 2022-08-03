East Texas men looking to join together with other men to share the word of God will have an opportunity to do so as a Bible Study Fellowship group comes to Lufkin.
Bible Study Fellowship is a program — present in approximately 120 countries — in which various groups of people meet for chapter-by-chapter Bible study, according to John Nelson, who is organizing the group. While Nacogdoches has a group for men, a group for women and a group for children, Lufkin currently only has groups for women and children, Nelson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.