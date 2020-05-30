EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in an occasional series about road maintenance issues in Angelina County.
“Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.”
Dr. Emmett Brown’s prophecy in ‘’Back to the Future’’ that we’d all be driving flying cars by now hasn’t come true, but Angelina County residents probably wish it had.
County roads are worse than they have ever been, and the long drive to lasting improvements will be as bumpy and pothole-riddled as 90% of those roads.
Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting offered a small sampling of just how far the anger about the county’s poor infrastructure stretches. The unfortunate reality of the situation, though, resides in the fact that capital improvements rely on legitimate, consistent funding.
And this is something that has not been guaranteed by the men who write, build and approve the county’s budget each year.
“Roads are worse than they have ever been,” Pct. 3 commissioner Terry Pitts said. “The roads stay the same, material costs go up, and the weather has been bad since I took office. … It isn’t that we don’t know how to do it, we don’t have the money.”
Because of poor conditions, a grassroots movement is gaining traction that would change the current road maintenance system from an “Ex-Officio Road Commissioner System” to the “Unit Road System.” Advocates hope that one person, who they say would have experience, could do a better job of improving county roads and in a way that costs fewer taxpayer dollars.
Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy believes the biggest issue is incompetence. He is collecting signatures from registered voters who would like to see a procedural change in county road maintenance. He has 100 people out to move this initiative forward, and if he garners the necessary support, the unit road system will be on the November ballot.
“What we’re attempting to do is reduce the budget by efficiency and things like that,” he said. “To do what needs to be done to the roads may cause additional cost initially to get them up to speed and that kind of thing. That’s going to be spread out. What you’re going to see a road supervisor or road engineer doing is assessing all the roads.”
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery doesn’t buy into the idea that the unit road system is the best possible solution, but he believes that a change has to be made, regardless of what it looks like.
“Is it the answer, the all-time answer, to solve all of Angelina County’s road problems? I don’t know,” Lymbery said. “But what we’ve been doing for the last 20 to 25 years is obviously not working. All you have to do is go out into the county and drive on the roads and you can see that what we are doing is not working.”
Even as Pitts ran for his current position in 2016, a year after the county saw record-breaking rainfall, he said that the roads’ biggest issue was a lack of funding.
In 2020, Nacogdoches County, which has operated under the unit road system for decades, budgeted $3,020,104 for its road and bridge fund, which is 8 cents per $100 valuation. Their 2020 tax rate was 55 cents per $100 valuation and it raised $19,024,418.
Angelina County’s budget was $2,662,884 for road and bridge, which is 6 cents per $100 valuation. Their 2020 tax rate was 43 cents per $100 valuation and it raised $18,560,933.
On April 14, Flournoy approached the court asking that they add the unit road system proposition to the ballot without an accompanying petition. Commissioners denied the request citing various concerns, including the cost of the election and the fact that this issue failed on the ballot 15 years ago, but told Flournoy they would add it to the ballot if they were presented with a valid petition.
He told the commissioners and The Lufkin Daily News that this was an attempt to silence voters.
The Texas Transportation Code requires a petition made up of 10% of the number of people who voted in the most recent gubernatorial race to add this proposition to the ballot. The last gubernatorial race was in the 2018 general election and 26,089 voters participated, which means Flournoy needs 2,608 signatures from registered voters.
“It’s just incredible that they don’t want it on the ballot,” he said in a recent interview with The Lufkin Daily News. “They don’t want people to have a say. It’s hard to tell someone who’s paying taxes that you don’t want them to have a say.”
Commissioners say that nothing could be further from the truth. They don’t approve of the system because they think it will hurt their constituents, but will listen if voters deem it important enough to bring it to a vote.
“First of all, I want my people or constituents to know our intentions aren’t to not give them a voice,” Pitts said. “I think you should have a vote; that’s the way I would rather have it. I think you should have a say. I just want you to be educated, research and get different opinions.”
Pct. 2 commissioner Kermit Kennedy agreed during the commissioner’s court meeting in April. He told Flournoy that he wanted to ensure this issue is something his constituents truly want.
“I brought signatures up to let voters say if they even want this on the ballot,” Kennedy said. “I believe that in our different precincts we know what each road needs to have done to it. … I think we can take care of it better than one person who would be over the whole system.”
And there lies the root of the issue for Flournoy and his supporters. County roads are worse than they have ever been. All four commissioners, Lymbery, Flournoy and vocal constituents are in agreement on this topic. But Flournoy believes that roads are in such disrepair because of commissioner ineptitude.
“What’s going to change is material costs,” he said. “Initially it may take more material costs. Right now so much of the material they buy is wasted because they put it on a road that isn’t fixed. They’re just to try to get it to where it is passable, but the drainage isn’t fixed right. So you lose all of that. Neither the equipment, nor the material, is properly utilized.”
Lymbery said the biggest issue is that roads have not been fixed, they’ve been patched for the last few years. And the lack of ditch pulling — which would keep water from standing on the roadways — could be largely to blame for how quickly roads have been falling apart.
Pulling ditches does not require any more materials, but it does require machinery and labor, he said.
No plan is without faults, and if the proposition is added to November’s ballot, county residents would need to cull through massive amounts of information to determine what system they believe best suits their needs.
The Texas Transportation Code does not have a system specifically designated as the “unit road system,” however, there are two systems under which commissioners can yield their road maintenance supervision to one person.
Subchapter C defines a Road Superintendent System that creates a position that has a general supervision over the public roads in the county or precinct in which they’re hired. This does not require an election to be enacted and is similar to how Nacogdoches is operating.
Subchapter D defines a County Road Department System that makes commissioners the policy-making body and institutes a road engineer as the chief executive officer.
This is the system for which Flournoy is advocating.
“You have one person who does know what they’re doing, who has assessed the road and knows what the total budget is and figures out what roads need it most in the county, not in one precinct,” he said. “They can make an overall, fair assessment. We’d all be in one precinct.”
He has also suggested this person would bring in an outside firm to assess the roads and create a detailed plan for their repair. The commissioners each perform a yearly assessment on the roads that would make the outside assessment unnecessary, and they all said they wouldn’t want to hire another firm.
“Why couldn’t the person who gets this unit road system job take care of that themselves?” Kennedy asked.
The code requires commissioners to appoint a county road engineer, who is a licensed professional engineer experienced in road construction and maintenance, and they must meet the district engineer qualifications required by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The code also states that commissioners may employ a road administrator if they are unable to employ a licensed professional engineer. That person must have had experience in road building, maintenance or other types of construction work. But they don’t have to have any professional training or experience in engineering work.
Any of the current commissioners would qualify for this role, as well as anyone who has worked on roads in the county.
Doyle Williams, the Nacogdoches County road administrator, started his position in 2005 but had been working for the county since 1985. He’s completed certifications and training in his time there, but only had job experience maintaining roads when he was hired.
“Can you imagine Bobby Cheshire really knowing the most efficient and best way to make a road that works?” Flournoy asked. “I’m not trying to be mean about these guys, they’re just not qualified to do that.”
Flournoy owns a bed and breakfast in Cheshire’s precinct and said his dealings with Cheshire have been frustrating. Two years ago, Flournoy asked Cheshire to fix the road leading to his property because employees of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation were having their summer retreat there.
Cheshire didn’t attempt to repair the road until the week before Flournoy approached commissioners about adding the unit road system to the ballot this April.
“They didn’t pull a ditch, they had ruts all in the road and water in the ruts,” Flournoy said. “They took the blade flat and graded it like that. Didn’t do a ditch or anything. So now you have a road that is worse; it’s completely flat so it holds all the water on the road. He called me and told me that he’d graded the road.”
Cheshire said he’d repaired Flournoy’s road but didn’t do so with the April commissioners court meeting in mind.
“Those kinds of problems would be eliminated, and you would know that if there is a need in the county, it would be addressed regardless of whose precinct it’s in,” Flournoy said.
Commissioners have warned against this mindset. Pitts said the system would be great for him as a commissioner, leaving him time to focus on other aspects of his job, but it likely wouldn’t be as great for constituents.
“I’ve called out to other counties; there is not one commissioner who doesn’t like it because it takes off the pressure,” Pitts said. “But I don’t think it will be good for constituents because it will take it all out of my hands. I’ll tell you now, when they call, I will take that information and send it to the road administrator, and tell them about it.”
Flournoy suggested commissioners would still watch what the road administrator does but take on other projects in the county.
Pitts doesn’t believe that one man managing 726.2 miles of roads could do a better job than four men who have done it for years. Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison echoed Pitts’ concerns, saying he’s spent many nights out fixing emergency situations, and doesn’t believe this type of care will be guaranteed with a road administrator.
“When the people hire a commissioner, they hire someone to talk to,” Harrison said. “When you do a unit road system, all are the same. You’re just numbers. You’ll be number so-and-so on a list, and I don’t think my people will like that. I think they like the personal approach.”
Flournoy again pointed to the Nacogdoches system, where the administrator handles all road complaints.
“That’s my job, to oversee employees and roads,” Williams said. “We show up for each precinct, and each commissioner can see what’s going on. … They call us every day, and we’re able to respond a lot of times on the same day. It might be within the hour if it’s an emergency.”
The commissioners, Lymbery and Flournoy agree an engineer would require a three-figure salary, whereas an administrator’s salary might be a bit more moderate.
Cheshire said he expects the salary would need to be closer to $100,000 in order to draw in the appropriate amount of experience needed to deal with a county this size.
“You could pay them a little less money, but you’re not going to pay them that much less money,” he said. “Nobody is going to come in and take on 700-plus county roads, deal with 40-plus employees and a public of 100,000 people and handle their road complaints and not be compensated.”
The administrator would also require a personal administrative assistant, Cheshire said, because the one working with commissioners is already overworked and undercompensated.
Nacogdoches County budgeted $133,708 for road and bridge administration salaries in 2020.
Commissioners would more than likely keep their pay, as well, which means the road and bridge budget would require more money to operate.
“Where will we get the money to hire this guy?” Harrison asked. “Where will he come from? Do we raise taxes to hire somebody? The problem I have is, if we have all of this money floating around, give it to us so we can rebuild roads.”
A lack of money is not a new complaint, and Flournoy accepted that a tax rate increase may be required to get this system operational. But he has also suggested a unit road system may be more efficient, which could save the county money in the long run.
“If you have a single budget and a proper assessment of the road situation then you can determine how much equipment it’s going to take, how much material it’s going to take on an annual basis and you buy it that way,” he said. “And one person is in charge of buying all the material, obviously it’s going to (be cheaper), and they’re going to buy it at the right time to buy it, and so on.”
He said the county would run more efficiently by consolidating equipment and employees to one main county barn, with a few outposts at the furthest edges of the county where it would make sense.
This idea is, again, modeled after what Flournoy understands about Nacogdoches County. Flournoy doesn’t believe there are as many equipment duplications, unlike the current situation in Angelina County.
“I don’t know whether (Cheshire) has too much equipment or not, I don’t know if any of (the commissioners) have too much equipment. I haven’t nearly gotten to that point,” Flournoy said. “But I do know that the great job is done in Nacogdoches with their unit road system. And one person is doing all the equipment buying, and they have 72 pieces of equipment to do more roads than we do, and we have 127.”
He said he doesn’t know how much the county paid for the equipment, whether it’s still good or if it would truly benefit the budget.
“All I know is that we’re almost double the amount of equipment that they have in Nacogdoches and somewhere there is a savings in that.”
Nacogdoches County does have duplicated equipment that is used daily, stored in multiple county barns with staff available at each, Williams said. He has eight motor graders, three backhoes and six or seven dump trucks.
Harrison and Pitts said they have equipment that is duplicated and that they’d like to sell, but don’t believe the proceeds would be enough to fund the improvements that need to be done or to purchase upgraded machines.
“We’re doing what we can with what we have,” Harrison said. “These old trucks that we have, I don’t believe I could sell all of them and buy (a newer) one with the cost of equipment. I don’t think they’d bring in enough money. These are 10- to 15-year-old vehicles.”
The precincts have duplicated equipment, but where there are gaps, they will share, Cheshire said. For example, a piece of machinery that makes oil sand is on the Precinct 3 inventory list but has been in Precinct 4 in Zavalla.
Additionally, because of the distance covered in his precinct, Cheshire has a county barn at each end, both stocked with necessary equipment. He has a motor grader at each barn because he says it would take five hours to transport one safely from one barn to the other.
“This idea that we’re going to reduce the amount of equipment and consolidate and make one primary location is going to hinder productivity and hinder services to citizens of the county,” Cheshire said.
Pitts said that with less equipment and fewer employees, less work will be completed overall.
“There is absolutely no cure. There’s nothing that’s going to fix our roads except money,” Pitts said. “Money is the problem because commissioners failed to raise taxes because they were scared to get voted out, and we never ask for ourselves.”
Commissioners are working on a proposal for a $5.88 million tax note, which if passed, would not increase taxes. However, it would designate a specific amount of money for materials to rebuild roads.
As Pitts pointed out, there isn’t any reason this money wouldn’t be useful if a unit road system were adopted. However, he thinks it will be put to better use if commissioners could decide where it goes.
Flournoy disagrees.
