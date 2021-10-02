When the Smiths moved to Lufkin in January 2020, he made sure he had a room designated for his sets. “That was the intent when we moved here: That room — that’s mine. That’s the LEGO room,” he said with a laugh. “We don’t have a guest room — we have a LEGO room.”
After Greg Smith’s first three LEGO purchases, he joined a VIP club that gave him points toward his purchases. He began to buy rare sets, Harry Potter sets, Star Wars sets — whatever sparked his interest.
Greg Smith shows off a LEGO Disney castle set. He started his LEGO world 17 years ago while he was on his honeymoon with his wife at Disney World and happened upon the LEGO Store in Downtown Disney.
The Space Shuttle Discovery with the Hubble Telescope — a $200 kit — was free to Greg Smith through points he earned in a VIP club.
On display is a LEGO bouquet kit Greg Smith built for for his wife.
Many LEGO kits have secret compartments that reveal the inner workings of the set, like this Minions kit.
As Smith’s Lego collection grew larger and larger at his house in Dallas, he had to move from his workshop to his office, and had to build more shelves.
One of many LEGO kits collected by Greg Smith.
The elaborate Millennium Falcon — which Greg Smith said was the most challenging to build — and the awe-inspiring Star Destroyer comprise two of the 91 projects that populate his LEGO empire.
A classic Lego Star Wars X-Wing fighter kit hangs from Smiths’ LEGO room.
As visitors enter the home of Lufkin resident Greg Smith, their eyes might land on a number of interesting things from a grandiose grandfather clock to a tiny piano made of LEGOS.
Further into his home, however, one might begin to realize the LEGO piano is just one of many sets Smith has displayed in his home, one of 91 to be exact — and he has a whole room in his house dedicated to them.
