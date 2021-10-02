As visitors enter the home of Lufkin resident Greg Smith, their eyes might land on a number of interesting things from a grandiose grandfather clock to a tiny piano made of LEGOS.

Further into his home, however, one might begin to realize the LEGO piano is just one of many sets Smith has displayed in his home, one of 91 to be exact — and he has a whole room in his house dedicated to them.

