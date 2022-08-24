The Christian Information & Service Center of Lufkin recently received some help in its mission to feed those in need in the form of a $50,000 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
The foundation works alongside rural communities to build a thriving East Texas and to alleviate poverty by creating access and opportunity for all. When it comes to grants, it has four strategy areas: economic opportunity, education, health and human services. Their highest priority in human services is food insecurity, which CISC has been fighting for 40 years, according to CISC director Yulonda Richard.
