Marion Bogany, a Lufkin resident who works at the Walgreens on West Frank Avenue, received a surprise Wednesday morning as a group of women from Hospice in the Pines awarded her a plaque in recognition of International Women’s Day.
Bogany is one of eight women being recognized by the agency in March. Hospice in the Pines CEO Demetress Harrell said the agency wants to ensure the community observes the faces behind the scenes making a difference every day.
