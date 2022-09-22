The Bissell Pet Foundation’s annual fall Clear the Shelter event is scheduled for Oct. 1-8 and will support the adoption of animals housed at the Winnie Berry Humane Society in Lufkin.
"It has been a challenging year for our nation's animal shelters," said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home.”
