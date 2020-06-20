The national news whirs and whines with the pressures of police confrontations with civilians as tensions ebb and flow across the country.
And as it is with many national stories, small communities are left to wonder where their local law enforcement stands on the major issues at hand.
The Lufkin Daily News conducted interviews or sent questions to each city police department in Angelina County and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to gauge their perspective on use of force, policies and community involvement.
Most departments said that they don’t regularly get complaints about brutality, unfairness or racial discrimination, but they have procedures to follow if and when those occasions occur.
ACSO Capt. Alton Lenderman said that any department will get complaints, but it’s a matter of how those complaints are handled that matters. He said that he tries to screen the initial complaints from the less serious issues, like someone complaining because a deputy was rude.
“But if it looks like it’s something more serious … that’s why we have what we call a professional standards officer,” Lenderman said. “His main job other than doing backgrounds and helping with hiring is to investigate any complaints of misconduct.”
The sheriff’s office has somewhere around 150 employees, and they have to listen to the complaints ranging from the jail to patrol units and more. The officer conducts a thorough investigation into the matter and determines the proper recourse.
“There’s a procedure in place for all these complaints,” Lenderman said. “If it’s a serious enough deal, we ask them for a formal, written complaint ... and then we give them an answer back, let them know what we did.”
The Lufkin Police Department did not comment as to whether they’d faced these complaints, but did describe a system of checks similar to the sheriff’s office.
“We respond to citizen’s complaints, of any nature, by having a supervisor review the incident or having it assigned to a departmental Professional Standards (Internal Affairs) investigator,” chief David Thomas wrote in an email.
This procedure is pretty common across the board; while most of the other departments do not have a standards officer, they do conduct investigations and said they look deeply into what caused the complaint.
Zavalla chief Chris Wade said as long as he has been chief, there have been no complaints against the department for brutality, unfairness or racial discrimination.
“I guess we’re mainly a small town where everybody knows everybody,” Wade said. “We try to be courteous as we can with everybody, do our jobs and do it as the law tells us to.”
He said that anyone who has a complaint can file a written complaint and that will open up an investigation.The department has in-car cameras and body cameras so they can review arrests, especially in light of complaints.
“If the complaint was valid, then our actions depend on whether criminal law was broken or just policy,” Wade said. “Then it is turned over to the city attorney and we let the attorney guide us in the direction to take.”
Diboll chief Steve Baker said his department has faced complaints and that they’re mostly from people who believe they’re being harassed or picked on by a particular officer. That being said, there hasn’t been a formal, written complaint submitted to investigate, but they do look into all of the complaints.
“We have a pretty good rapport with our citizens, so we don’t have a lot of people coming in to complain,” Baker said.
Hudson chief Jimmy Casper said it’s good that they’ve not had those types of complaints and pointed to the department’s racial profiling report, which shows, year after year, that they’ve cited or arrested more white people, on average.
“We have had one inquiry, but no official complaint,” he said.
Huntington police lieutenant Arthur Alvarez and city manager Bill Stewart said they’d not received complaints and believe that it’s because the department focuses on community relations and respect.
“When you treat people with respect, care and compassion, you don’t have problems,” Stewart said.
“We treat everybody like family, most of the people in town … probably because we’re so small … they call you by name,” Alvarez said.
Even though they’d watched the protests, many departments didn’t know what they would implement as a positive change. They said they’d wait to see what was handed down by those in state and federal leadership.
“As of right now, we’re not going to change what we’re doing,” Wade said. “We will continue to do our jobs, continue to be courteous with all who we encounter. If there is legislation that changes on the use of force or requires more training for officers, we will comply with what they tell us to do.”
Diboll city manager Gerry Borren said he was working to create a group of younger generational leaders to discuss what policy changes they would like to see.
“City leadership should listen to Generation Z,” he said. “This generation is going to lead our communities into the future.”
Baker said he knew changes would be necessary, but he wanted to wait and see what they looked like at all levels and work to accommodate those recommendations.
“I know there is going to be some change, especially with the president and new police reforms,” he said. “In short, I see some more mandated classes. … And if it helps our department and communications with the public and it helps us to build trust, I have no problem with that. Nobody can be too educated.”
Thomas said that the Lufkin department is always striving toward “best practices” and is working to be recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
“The Law Enforcement Recognition Program is a voluntary process where police agencies in Texas prove their compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices,” he wrote. “These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual’s rights.”
However, the department does not have a choke hold policy. This is an issue that has been brought up in the national media because of the hold that resulted in George Floyd’s death. Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s kneck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Lufkin is not alone in not having a ban for the choke hold, but most agencies do not have officers trained to use it.
The sheriff’s office does not authorize any hold that inhibits a person’s breathing or circulation.
“We do not use choke holds,” Baker said. “That’s something I’m really surprised to see much of anymore. … Things go wrong too easily. It’s highly discouraged. Anything around the neck is a fragile area and could cause paralysis or death. We definitely don’t want that to happen.”
He also said their department tries to keep people they’re arresting from spending too much time on their chests. They try to sit them up because compression to the chest for a long period of time can cause deaths.
“Once we get the handcuffs on them — even if they need leg restraints and we had to fight them — once he handcuffs are on and they’re no longer a threat, we try to sit them up or stand them up to get them off their chest so they don’t have a panic attack that might suppress their breathing,” he said.
He said they have a set continuum for how police interactions should work — and this breakdown was explained by several department heads throughout the interviews — leaving deadly force as the last option.
They begin with a physical presence, will begin speaking if it is necessary to issue commands, and if the subjects don’t comply with verbal commands, then things will become more physical. Officers then move to “empty-hand” techniques to get the person restrained or handcuffed and if the person escalates the situation they can move to pepper spray or a Taser if absolutely necessary.
Baker said he’d rather see someone use a less-lethal option well before he watches them use a baton or choke hold.
“A baton could cause permanent injury even if it’s justified,” he said. “I would much rather them use less lethal options”
While deadly force should be the last option, he said situations can sometimes jump from a verbal command to deadly quickly without the escalation of the other steps. In that case, officers need to be ready to respond.
“If an officer is in a deadly force confrontation, where the officer may die, then anything goes,” he said. “But it would have to be in fear of life before justified.”
The department has not gotten to that situation, he said.
Alvarez said they encourage their officers to take whatever precautions they need to ensure their safety. He pointed to an officer who was killed in the line of duty in the early 2000s. The officer had pulled a man over and learned the man had warrants out for his arrest. The man told the officer that he’d dealt with those arrests and the officer let the man remain in his vehicle while he double-checked.
When the officer approached the vehicle again to tell the man he did, in fact, have warrants, the man shot the officer below the eye.
Alvarez said they would always follow proper guidelines, but to that extent, they may handcuff someone before double-checking on warrants. He said it’s better to handcuff someone for a few minutes and apologize than to risk an officer.
Wade said someone who has been handcuffed may still resist. Zavalla’s policy regarding those resisting arrest requires they use the least amount of force possible and stop using force when the person stops resisting.
“Just because they’re in handcuffs doesn’t mean they can’t resist you. I’ve been in encounters where someone is in handcuffs and they don’t want to get in the car,” Wade said. “They’ll kick and try to bite you, but you still have to use the least amount of force possible to obtain compliance or obtain control.”
Thomas cited Texas Penal Code 9.51, which says an officer is justified in using the force necessary to make an arrest or prevent an escape.
A sense of community is a priority for the departments. Making sure they’re present in the good and the bad moments has helped to build a rapport with the public, they all said.
“We do what we can. We hosted a National Night Out last year and on the first Tuesday of October and plan to do it every year,” Wade said. “Last year was the first year and we had a great turnout. We gave gift bags to kids, had bounce houses, hot dogs and games and drinks. The Crime Stoppers band came to play.”
Thomas echoed this statement in his email, saying they try to be a part of the large-scale events like Touch-a-Truck, Family Fun Day at Jones Lake Park and Fourth of July at Ellen Trout Zoo. Additionally, they’ve got officers at schools, day cares, businesses and more. Over the holidays, they try to provide Christmas gifts to families in need and build relationships between at-risk children and the officers.
“And then there are the quality of life issues that officers address on the street every day,” he wrote. “We typically don’t publicize these small gestures because they are done from the heart — not for the purpose of public relations or social media. Just one example of one of these small gestures — last week an officer went and bought groceries with their own money for an elderly woman with dementia who had no food and no family locally to help.”
In Hudson, the officers try to remain close and involved. They’ve learned that by showing they’re human and easy to speak to, the public is more likely to trust them, city manager James Freeman said.
“Once you put a face on a person and talk to somebody … it’s hard to talk bad about somebody if you know who they are,” Freeman said.
Casper said that one day he went to Subway and asked for a few coupons for free six-inch sandwiches. Then he parked at a stop sign and waited for drivers. He pulled over everyone who followed the law, introduced himself and gave them the coupon.
“They loved that,” he said. “It scared the daylight out of some of them while they tried to figure out why I pulled them over. But after that, they were cool with it.”
In Diboll, Baker talked about an officer who had just stopped to talk to a woman and they got on the conversation of cooking ribs and when the old lady told him she’d like some, he made sure his next batch had enough for her.
“We just have really good community involvement,” he said. “And I don’t have to tell them, the guys just do it. … I’m really blessed to have these guys, because they just want to serve the community.”
