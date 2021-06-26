Jim McReynolds, recipient of the Ralph W. Steen East Texan of the Year Award, poses with former Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown at the annual DETCOG Membership and Awards Luncheon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center on Friday afternoon.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments presented Jim McReynolds, a Lufkin’s former state representative, with the Ralph W. Steen East Texan of the Year Award Friday at the annual DETCOG Membership and Awards Luncheon.
The award was originally named the East Texan of the Year Award, but renamed in honor of Steen, who served as president of Stephen F. Austin State University for 20 years. The award has been presented annually since 1976 and past recipients include Charles Wilson, Louis Bronaugh, George Henderson and more.
