The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old Corrigan man law enforcement officers say was walking down Stephenson Brown Road with more than 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Anthony Wayne Jones was found in the 1000 block of Stephenson Brown Road, west of the Brookshire Brothers Express on state Highway 94, by deputies who were dispatched to find a possibly intoxicated individual, according to CID Lt. Mark McLin.
