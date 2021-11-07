From the left, Lufkin senior band member Andrew Lanigan, U.S. Navy veteran Joseph Hargrove, U.S. Air Force veteran and County Judge Don Lymbery, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Patric Ainsworth and U.S. Army veteran Joe Martinez pose together before posting the colors Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
The Lufkin High School Panther Band performs Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Lufkin High School Panther Band performs Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium Saturday.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Members of the Lufkin High School trumpet section perform the national anthem Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Members of the Lufkin Middle School Majorettes perform Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The crowd stands in respect as the Lufkin High School trumpet section performs the national anthem Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The fireworks show caps off the evening Saturday at Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Members of the Lufkin High School Majorettes perform Saturday during Honor America Night 2021 at Abe Martin Stadium.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
While it isn’t unusual to see the stands at Abe Martin Stadium filled with supporters, they were there for a different reason Saturday night — the Lufkin ISD Band Department’s Honor America Night.
Honor America is a long-standing event for the district, so a lot of the things that were planned for the evening were decided upon when the event was first started, said George Little, director of bands. He merely made some minor modifications, including having the LHS Panther Band play a custom arrangement, he said.
