Grant Ashby won first place for his blueberry cheesecake at the Angelina County Fair. Grant, a member of the 4H Horse Club in Angelina County, took first for his blueberry cheesecake.
Korey Grimes won first place in the senior division for desserts with her salted caramel brownie truffle. This is her first year to compete at the fair, and she said didn’t expect to win. She encouraged any kids considering trying next year to “go for it.”
The Angelina County Fair kicked off Monday afternoon with the presentation and judging of desserts and cheesecakes submitted by students.
Eight-year-old Greyson Jones seemed delighted when his name was called after winning second place in the baking competition. It was his first year to enter, and he brought a brownie-bottom cookie dough cheesecake.
