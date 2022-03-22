The Angelina County Fair kicked off Monday afternoon with the presentation and judging of desserts and cheesecakes submitted by students.

Eight-year-old Greyson Jones seemed delighted when his name was called after winning second place in the baking competition. It was his first year to enter, and he brought a brownie-bottom cookie dough cheesecake.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.