St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School students were recently inducted into the First Act Club, a Rotary-sponsored club. Students elected as officers are, from the left, president Sydney Kate Easley, vice president Bridger Huggins and secretary/treasurer Jackson Havard.
Students between the ages of 9 and 11 will have the opportunity to give back to their communities with the recently developed First Act Club.
After their recent induction, a group of fourth and fifth graders from St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School are the first elementary students in Angelina County to join the First Act Club, which is sponsored by the Angelina and Lufkin Rotary Clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.