An Angelina County grand jury handed up 47 indictments during its May session, including indictments on the men accused of burglarizing the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department in late February.
Ty Robert Glover, 22, and Danny Dean Hughes, 25, were indicted on the theft of between $30,000 and $150,000 from a nonprofit.
Both men captured the attention of Angelina County residents when the fire department asked for help in finding out who stole $96,000 worth of equipment from their fire station on state Highway 103 west. This put the station out of commission because they had no equipment left.
Video footage from a shop across the street showed two men going back and forth between the fire station and Hughes’ house, detective Kyle Wilson with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office told The Lufkin Daily News in February.
Both were already in police custody for other offenses. Glover also were indicted for credit or debit card abuse.
Additionally, Courtney Danyelle Parish and Joshua Lee Turner, who were arrested by the sheriff’s office in early March, were indicted for unlawful restraint.
Child Protective Services and sheriff’s office investigators found evidence that Parish and Turner had been punishing two children by placing them in a small cage for long periods of time. The children referred to the cages as a jail cell and told investigators that they’d only been fed two pieces of bread and water while they were in jail.
Nakishia Samuel was indicted for intoxicated assault of a peace officer for the May 4, 2019, wreck that injured Lufkin police officer Seth Thompson.
Thompson was out of his marked patrol unit, which had its emergency lights activated, investigating a minor accident in the Cox Muffler parking lot when a northbound 2006 Toyota SUV driven by Samuels drove off the roadway, striking the rear of the police vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The collision caused the police vehicle to strike Thompson.
Thompson sustained significant injuries and was taken to a Tyler hospital after the crash. His recovery necessitated multiple surgeries.
Others indicted by the grand jury included:
Brandon Bonner, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Bryan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence and aggravated kidnapping.
Brandon Phillip Logan, assault family violence.
Douglas Edward Ashely Jr., evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.
Twonda Samuels, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
Edward Hernandez, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Jeromy Holt, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Melinda K. Rutledge, burglary of a habitation.
Johnzell W. Wilson, arson.
Bryce Carson Griffith, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Johnnie Elvaker, aggravated assault and injury to the elderly.
Jordan Thomas Waldon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Edward Neveu, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a felony and aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
Clifton Bernard Tatum, two counts of aggravated robbery.
Jerome Rendard Allen, driving while intoxicated (third or more)
Travis Aron Thornton, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jermaine Lakeith Colquitt, two counts of theft under $2,500 with two priors.
Victor Orland Redmon Jr., assault family violence by occlusion and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James Jaroid Joiner Jr., evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Tanya Pate, escaping arrest after being charged with a felony crime.
Deandre Jerome Bagley, aggravated robbery and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
Timothy Thomas Cruz Jr., aggravated assault.
Joshua Thrille Hartman, robbery.
Shamarcus Denzel King, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Tyler Jamer Lopez, engaging in criminal activity.
Kevin Massoth, continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Armani Montel Moore, aggravated robbery.
Davonsea Thomas, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.
Javonte Meyer Kearney, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jonathan Casey Stotesbury, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Darnell Whitley, assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
