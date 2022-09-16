Employees of Angelina County businesses got silly at the Texas State Forest Festival Thursday evening as part of the Corporate Challenge Field Day put together by the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation.

Teams sporting company T-shirts cheered from the sidelines as their coworkers bounced down a makeshift track on a large yellow ball or clung to each other in the center of hula-hoops rushing down the track.

