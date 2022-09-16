Samantha Crain carries Tiffany Sharp, representing Texas National Bank, to the finish line Thursday during the Texas State Forest Festival Corporate Challenge Field Day at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Hector Castro, representing Coca-Cola, races to the finish line Thursday during the Texas State Forest Festival Corporate Challenge Field Day at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Corporate Challenge Field Day contestants prepare to race to the finish line Thursday during the Texas State Forest Festival at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
Employees of Angelina County businesses got silly at the Texas State Forest Festival Thursday evening as part of the Corporate Challenge Field Day put together by the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation.
Teams sporting company T-shirts cheered from the sidelines as their coworkers bounced down a makeshift track on a large yellow ball or clung to each other in the center of hula-hoops rushing down the track.
