Two people were flown by medical helicopter to Tyler while three others were treated at local hospitals Thursday after a four-vehicle accident on state Highway 103, just east of McClure Cemetery Road, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Ruben Sosa, 23, of Kingsville, was traveling westbound in a 2014 Ford pickup around 3 p.m. when he “reportedly fell asleep and crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2021 Ford pickup on the driver's side,” the report states.
