St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School teacher Kim Flores, back, is surrounded by students, from the left, Knox Renfro, Eli Frankens, Greyson Jones, Sammy Havard, Taylor Boyd, Asa Jordan, Adaysha Briggs and Caleb Valentine as they show off their book “The Adventures of Legacy Lion.”
A third-grade class at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School is leaving a hand-written legacy behind by writing “The Adventures of Legacy Lion.”
The book details different students’ adventures as they took Legacy Lion — a stuffed lion representing the school’s mascot — with them to different activities and locations throughout the school, including chapel, class, lunch and to the school’s Imaginarium.
