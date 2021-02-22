The city of Lufkin has lifted the boil water notice after last week’s winter storm caused disruption to the system.
City of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said water samples were submitted for lab testing on Sunday, and the city was notified that the samples passed and the boil water notice could be lifted.
This comes after days of issues with the water system. The city got all of its wells except for one with mechanical issues back online Sunday but could not rescind the boil water notice until the samples came back from the lab.
This notice pertains just to city of Lufkin water customers.
“If you get your water through a private supplier, you will need to look to them for guidance on when your water is safe to drink,” Pebsworth said. “Private suppliers do their own testing even if their supply is partially or fully sourced through the city of Lufkin.”
City of Lufkin Solid Waste drivers began doing routine trash collection Monday morning, as well. They will run routes twice this week because the city understands many residents have a large quantity of trash, Pebsworth said.
If residents have Monday pickup, drivers will pick up for them again on Wednesday.
If they have Tuesday pickup, drivers will pick up for them again on Thursday.
The city expects trash pickup schedule to return to normal next week.
Several parks in the city have had to close certain areas after they took a bit of a beating from the storm, Pebsworth said.
“None of our parks are entirely closed to the public (except for the Azalea Trail), but we do want everyone to use caution due to fallen trees, large limbs and debris. Please respect our caution tape and do not access roped-off areas,” Pebsworth said.
“Once it is safe to do so, we will have a public cleanup day for anyone who wants to help. Check back for details on that.”
City of Lufkin park closures (effective as of today):
■ All park restrooms
■ Azalea Trail
■ Kiwanis Park pavilion No. 1 and No. 2
■ Chambers Park pavilion No. 1 and No. 2
■ Grace Dunne Richardson pavilion No. 1
■ Brandon Park swing sets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.