Adley, 4, Ellis Kate, 3, and Aubrey Fleniken, 5, lend their expertise at the hot cocoa stand Saturday night during the Christmas in the Pines event before watching the lighting of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Pumping Unit in downtown Lufkin.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit leaves festive streaks of light in this time-exposure image taken after he was officially turned on Saturday night at the Christmas in the Pines event downtown.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Wide smiles, holiday spirit and the highly anticipated lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit brought the fuzzy feeling of Christmas to downtown Lufkin Saturday evening.
The Christmas in the Pines event entertained families throughout the day with live performances, shopping, food trucks, refreshments and photos with Santa Claus. But the annual lighting of Rudolph was the star attraction — a holiday tradition that has enthralled the children of Lufkin for generations.
