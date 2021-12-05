Wide smiles, holiday spirit and the highly anticipated lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit brought the fuzzy feeling of Christmas to downtown Lufkin Saturday evening.

The Christmas in the Pines event entertained families throughout the day with live performances, shopping, food trucks, refreshments and photos with Santa Claus. But the annual lighting of Rudolph was the star attraction — a holiday tradition that has enthralled the children of Lufkin for generations.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.