Photos of injuries Mark Anthony Smith suffered during an April arrest by three Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies are circulating online, raising additional questions about his arrest.
The arrest has been in the public eye for a few days because of a video that surfaced on June 17 showing three deputies tackling him to the ground and hitting him multiple times with the butt of a gun. Sheriff Greg Sanches responded to the video on June 17 and provided an additional video on June 19 which includes the 911 phone call and dash-cam footage.
