East Texas Professional Credit Union offices are asking the community to raid their closets and hit the stores to round up shoes to share with CASA organizations across East Texas.
Donors can drop off pairs of shoes at any East Texas Professional Credit Union office location until Monday during the Heart & Sole shoe drive, benefitting children in need through East Texas CASA, CASA of Harrison County and CASA of the Pines.
