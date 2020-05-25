Joe Martin retired from his position as the county’s District Attorney after a long career in law, and now has more time for his family and hobbies, including Civil War miniature wargaming.
The state of Texas approved Martin’s retirement in early April. Janet Cassels, Angelina County’s newest District Attorney, started her job immediately thereafter. Prior to beginning her career as the county’s DA, she won an uncontested primary election for the position in March.
“I’m going to spend time with my wife traveling,” Martin said. “Spend some time visiting with the grandkids more. Spend some time on my hobbies.”
Cycling and electric train sets are two of Martin’s other hobbies he mentioned, but his interest in the Civil War drove him toward wargaming.
“I was always a big Civil War history buff,” Martin said. “Back at the time of the 1960s, I had the toy soldier set that came out in the Sears catalog. Unlike some kids, I never quit playing with toy soldiers. I still have the ones I had as a kid. I have them in a curio set.
“Somewhere I learned about miniature wargaming, and I always wanted to do that. Starting in about 1990, I started painting my own soldiers and making my own terrain.”
Numerous Civil War-based rule sets exist for wargamers interested in recreating miniature battles. Martin is less interested in the gaming aspect, and more interested in collecting, painting and setting up his own battlefields. One display he has is set in Virginia.
“I really enjoy the painting your own soldiers,” he said. “It’s quiet. You’re not thinking about anything other than what you’re doing. When you get through you’ve created something.”
Martin spent his early years in Dallas, born to parents from Louisiana as the youngest of four children.
“My father would always say how he wished he never left his pine trees,” he said. “I guess I was his only kid who listened, I was the only one who decided I didn’t want to live in a big city.”
He found East Texas to be a good medium for him early in life. He attended Louisiana Tech for his undergraduate degree and the University of Texas in Austin for law school. While there, a classmate, local attorney Robert Osborn, suggested Lufkin to Martin.
Martin’s first job out of law school was with the legal department at Temple Eastex, Inc.
“I worked there for about 18 months as a staff attorney,” he said. “It turns out that’s not what I was cut out for. I was bored to death being in an office all day writing contracts.”
He enjoyed the job and the people he worked with, but office work wasn’t for him. An opening under former County Attorney Ed Jones became available, and Martin got the job as a prosecutor.
“After about a week I knew it was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.
Martin worked for Jones for five and a half years. In 1986 he ran for a judge position, which he just barely secured.
“The interesting thing about that is my mom and dad came down the night before the election,” Martin said. “My father told me the next morning, ‘Son, I’m really proud of you for getting elected as judge, but remember 49.9 percent of the people didn’t want you.’ That was a real come back to earth moment.”
He remained a judge for 12 years and eventually lost reelection after switching parties. Afterward he entered private practice for eight years, then became an assistant district attorney in Polk County for another eight years.
Martin first retired in 2014. It lasted for two years, until he ran for the Angelina County position in 2016.
Before it all, law wasn’t in the plan for his career when Martin was starting out in college.
“I started out majoring in astrophysics,” he said. “Mainly because I wanted to be Captain Kirk. I wanted to study stars. I took my first calculus course in college and I made a D. I took the second course and my first test score was a 37. I got really serious about studying, and I improved on my second test to a 43.
“My high school history teacher said I ought to be a lawyer since I talked all the time.”
Martin said changing his plans for a career in law was something that worked out in the end.
“I don’t regret it,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve made a difference somewhere.
“The thing that I’ll take away from this is just the friendships I’ve made, the camaraderie that exists between prosecutors and police officers. The people I’ve worked with here in the DA’s office I’ve been real fond of. We’ve got a good group of folks.”
However, the job could be difficult at times.
“The most difficult that I ever deal with is crimes against children,” Martin said. “Whether its sexual assault, murder or neglect and abuse. You just never get past the point where your stomach knots up about those. As long as it’s not a murder, your main witness is going to be a child. You can’t predict how a child will do on the witness stand. There’s a lot of anxiety over knowing it’s a very serious case. You’ve got to do well, but there are so many variables.
“My greatest failure was a four-year-old girl who was abused by an older man. I couldn’t get the jury to believe that man did what she said he did. He got off. I still feel bad about that.”
For those aspiring to pursue a career in law, Martin offered a fountain of wisdom.
“I’d tell them to major in what you want to major in,” he said. “I majored in business with a pre-law minor because I thought political science was what I needed to major in to get into law school. I get in and find there’s kids who majored in music, history, a petroleum engineer. Don’t tailor your college career into thinking you have to do law school for all things.
“When you’re in law school I wouldn’t get hung up a lot on what courses to take in law school. I never thought I’d be a criminal lawyer. Do what you want, and you’ll figure it out as you go. The first thing you do as a lawyer may not be what you end up liking. I was bored to death with corporate law. Then I found I really do love criminal law.”
With his tenure as the county’s district attorney finished, Martin is grateful to the community for his election.
“I’m going to repeat something that an old lawyer named Gilbert Spring told me when I first got elected,” he said. “‘When you take office, you be sure to thank the people for every vote you ever got.’ I did that when I got beat in 1998, and I think that’s an appropriate thing to do now. I thank them for the opportunity to serve and I appreciate the trust that I was given.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.