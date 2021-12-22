Sherricka Calvin stands beside the new wheelchair she was given for her daughter Tuesday morning at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. She also received $100 worth of Walmart gift cards and a bag of presents for her family.
Rows of bikes are lined up at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center ready to be delivered to families throughout the community.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Pitser Garrison Convention Center could have been mistaken for Santa’s Workshop Tuesday as St. Nick’s helpers worked to deliver a room full of presents to cars waiting outside with individuals in need.
The presents came courtesy of community members who adopted residents in need through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
