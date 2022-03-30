Red, green and yellow balloons filled the air Tuesday as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 observed National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Ashley Bratton, commander of VFW Post No. 1836, read a proclamation issued in 2012 by former President Barack Obama beginning a 13-year commemoration leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

