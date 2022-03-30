Ashley Bratton, right, commander of VFW Post No. 1836, reads a proclamation issued in 2012 by former President Barack Obama kicking off a 13-year commemoration leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Ashley Bratton, right, commander of VFW Post No. 1836, reads a proclamation issued in 2012 by former President Barack Obama kicking off a 13-year commemoration leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The colors of green, yellow and red fill the air Tuesday as members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 observes National Vietnam War Veterans Day with a balloon release.
Red, green and yellow balloons filled the air Tuesday as Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 observed National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Ashley Bratton, commander of VFW Post No. 1836, read a proclamation issued in 2012 by former President Barack Obama beginning a 13-year commemoration leading up to the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.