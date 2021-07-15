The Museum of East Texas is encouraging students to create art and form relationships with other students with similar interests this summer with various art classes.

Students can take oil painting classes, participate in nature journaling or join the museum’s sketchbook club. All of these activities are free and will take place on Zoom. The museum is providing students with the materials necessary for each of the activities; parents are contacted to arrange pickup of the supplies.

