The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on state Highway 103, just east of FM 1277 in San Augustine County.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 9 a.m., a 2013 GMC pickup and a 2015 Chevrolet pickup were stopped facing east due to construction when the driver of an eastbound 2016 Hyundai passenger car failed to control speed and struck the rear of the 2015 Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to strike the rear of the 2013 GMC, according to a report from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
