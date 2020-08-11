OSHA is investigating the death of a construction worker at Lufkin High School on Thursday.
Several calls went out to 911 operators detailing the emergency at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
OSHA is investigating the death of a construction worker at Lufkin High School on Thursday.
Several calls went out to 911 operators detailing the emergency at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Grace Juarez's email address is grace.juarez@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.