Bond construction

Construction is in full swing at Lufkin High School for the future multi-purpose facility paid for by the $75 million bond passed in 2018.

 ANDY ADAMS/Lufkin ISD

OSHA is investigating the death of a construction worker at Lufkin High School on Thursday.

Several calls went out to 911 operators detailing the emergency at 8 a.m. Thursday.

