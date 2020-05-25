As many prepare to celebrate Memorial Day with family gatherings or a barbecue cook-out, a common thread of appreciation for the sacrifices made by American military will spread throughout the nation.
Many people will want to extend gratitude to those they may see in uniform or those with the signature blue caps signifying their time in service to their country. However, many a veteran or current member of the military will tell you: This is not my day.
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs marked the beginning of Memorial Day on May 30, 1868, three years after the end of the Civil War. The head of an organization of Union veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of those who died at war.
Some believe the date was chosen because it is a time when most flowers would be in bloom around the country.
Maj. Gen. John A. Logan said: “We should guard their graves with sacred vigilance. Let pleasant paths invite the coming and going of reverent visitors and fond mourners. Let no neglect, no ravages of time testify to the present or to the coming generations that we have forgotten as a people the cost of a free and undivided republic.”
Some claim the origin of the observance came earlier, closer to 1866, in towns like Macon and Columbus, Georgia, and Richmond, Virginia. Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, claims it was even earlier.
However, Memorial Day was officially declared an American day of observance in 1971 by the federal government. It now unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season in American culture.
Veterans Day, celebrated on Nov. 11 each year, is a federal holiday designated to honor those who have served in the military. It was originally known as Armistice Day, honoring the end of World War I — Nov. 11, 1918.
After the end of World War II and the Korean War, Congress amended the Act of 1938, officially changing the name in 1954.
Congressman Randy Neugebauer said: “While only one day of the year is dedicated to honoring our veterans, Americans must never forget the sacrifices many of our fellow countrymen have made to defend our country and protect our freedom.”
Armed Forces Day arose in 1949 as a replacement of the individual days marked to celebrate the Army, Navy and Air Force. The single-day celebration stemmed from the unification of the armed forces under the Department of Defense.
President Harry S. Truman marked the day as a way to praise the work of the military services at home and across the seas.
He said: “Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20, 1950, marks the first combined demonstration by America’s defense team of its progress, under the National Security Act, toward the goal of readiness for any eventuality. It is the first parade of preparedness by the unified forces of our land, sea and air defense.”
The holiday is celebrated with parades, open houses, receptions and air shows, according to military.com. However, it has not reached the notoriety of Memorial Day and Veterans Day and is most commonly celebrated on military bases and communities throughout the world with parades, picnics, shopping discounts, festivals and parties.
In a video released from the green of Arlington Cemetery, Gen. James C. McConville, 40th chief of staff of the U.S. Army, asked Americans to take a moment to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty.
“Today we honor our fallen and their families who have carried on the honor of their loved ones,” he said. “Remember those who raised their right hand and said, ‘Here I am, send me.’ These soldiers are my heroes. These soldiers sacrificed their lives, their dreams and their futures so we can fulfill ours. These soldiers represent the best of America. They leave a proud legacy for their families and for our future generations to emulate, and this nation, our nation, is forever grateful to them.”
The Veterans Land Board will be hosting a virtual Memorial Day ceremony with George P. Bush and Admiral William McCraven at 10 a.m. today on Facebook Live. To tune in, visit bit.ly/2LT9paV or the Texas VLB’s Facebook page.
