The Lufkin City Council appointed city attorney Bruce Green as the interim city manager in the place of Keith Wright, who will be retiring on June 30.
Wright has worked for the city for 30 years and contributed to all of the major city projects that have been implemented in that time. Green was hired by the city in 2009 and had a brief retirement in 2019 before returning to work for the city.
City officials said they plan to take their time deciding on the next city manager. Wright will leave the city with a nearly completed Fiscal Year 2021 budget that can be approved with whatever necessary minor changes present themselves in the fall.
To honor his retirement, Lufkin police thanked Wright for his support of the department with a plaque. Wright told them it wasn’t hard at all to support the force.
His retirement party is on June 30.
The council agreed to allow the city manager to further negotiate the terms of the interlocal agreement between the city and Angelina County for landfill services.
Wright told city council members that rate adjustments in the city for water and sewer are only approved after a rate study has been completed.
“We currently pay them over $1 million in landfill charges each year,” Wright said in an interview. “A new agreement has been proposed to the city of Lufkin in which all rates have increased substantially. Staff estimates the new rates will raise our annual payments to the landfill to just under $1.3 million.”
In 2019, the city budgeted $1,018,393.61 for all landfill services, according to a chart in the city council packet. In 2020, the city would pay $1,231,237.64, which the chart said is a 20.89% increase from 2019.
In 2021, they would pay $1,268,140.68, a 24.52% increase from 2019.
The city’s two options to compensate for this are to either increase revenue by raising rates or decrease expenditures by doing away with curbside recycling collection.
“Concerns related to the handling of the contract and lackluster service at the Angelina County Landfill have prompted discussions dedicated to finding a long-term solution,” Arnold’s letter said.
“As such, staff would like to hire a consultant in the field to determine the cost effectiveness of building a transfer station to send solid waste to another county, reopening the old landfill behind Water Plant #1 or building a new landfill.”
Ward 4 council member Mark Hicks and Ward 1 council member Guessippinna Bonner expressed frustration at the rate increases. Bonner said she was frustrated at the subpar care for her residents.
She said her residents are at a disadvantage because the landfill is not accepting many of the residents in her ward’s trash — which she said included refrigerators and washing machines.
Hicks said this is a terrible time for the county to introduce this to the city. City residents pay city and county taxes while those who live in the county only pay county taxes.
“I understand a $6 million loan was approved by the commissioners court last week and to me this is a tax increase on the city of Lufkin,” Hicks said. “I think it’s ridiculous that we’re sitting here having this conversation. We’ve been more than willing to work with the county on this.”
He said he was disappointed in this move and encouraged the city manager to have another conversation with the county to resolve this at a reasonable rate. He suggested that if this is the future, then the city should raise rates for services they provide to the county, like ambulance services, for example.
Waste Management manager Chuck Brooks has been deliberating rate increases for over a year, and that included for the city of Lufkin. Angelina County Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts said the goal here is to bring the city up to paying the same as other businesses using the same services.
The rate increase hasn’t been brought to commissioners for approval yet, Pitts said.
The landfill is an enterprise fund, and as such, it operates as a business, not on taxpayer dollars. The commissioners approve the landfill budget, but taxpayer dollars are not allocated to it.
The council will further consider these options during their budget discussions.
A letter from assistant city manager Jason Arnold to the city council said that for 34,000 tons of compacted waste, rates will increase from $22.10/ton to $22.68/ton for the first 12 months. Then there will be another increase to $23.36/ton for the second 12 months.
For 9,000 tons of uncompacted waste, rates will increase from $22.10/ton to $37.05/ton for the first 12 months. Then another increase to $38.16/ton for the second 12 months.
In 2019, the city paid $950,300 for solid waste, according to the council packet. They would pay $1,104,570 in 2020 with the new rate, which is a 16.23% increase, and $1,137,680 in 2021, which is a 2.99% increase.
For wastewater treatment, rates will increase for 364 tons of grit from $7.34/ton to $22.68/ton for the first 12 months. Then another increase to $23.36/ton for the second 12 months.
For 5,214 tons of sludge, the rate will increase from $12.54/ton to $22.68/ton for the first 12 months. Then there will be another increase to $23.36/ton for the second 12 months.
In 2019, the city paid $68,036.36 for treated waste, according to the packet. They would pay $126,509.04 in 2020 with the new rate, which is a 85.94% increase, and $130,302.08 in 2021, which is a 2.99% increase.
After that, rates will be adjusted based on 75% of the consumer price index in Houston.
“It is impossible to forecast the adjustments we expect to see based on the Consumer Price Index,” Arnold said in his letter. “It is worth noting, the Consumer Price Index rate of Houston has seen an increase of 12.3% percent since the landfill contract was last signed in October 2011.”
They will also increase the fee for the disposal of large animals from $22.02/ton to $31.72/animal for five animals.
In 2019, the city paid $57.25 for animal control waste, according to the packet. They would pay $158.60 in 2020 and in 2021.
Additionally, the council approved a zoning ordinance amendment on first reading which would prevent the construction of single-family site-built homes to be constructed in non-residential zoning classifications like “neighborhood retail,” “local business” or “central business.”
The amendment would require all homes built in this manner to conform to building requirements of the adjacent, most restrictive single-family zoning district. This is done in hopes to prevent impacts on property values in the vicinity.
In other business, the council also:
Approved a zone change for 108 Ford Street to “manufactured dwelling” on first reading.
Accepted a 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Grant for $32,758 for the Lufkin Police Department.
Authorized the city manager to execute a water supply contract with the Angelina Water Supply Corporation.
Awarded a bid for $1,386,846.30 to the Doughtie Construction Co. for the northeast Loop 287 utility relocation project. Around $1 million will be reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Appointed mayor Bob Brown and council members Lynn Torres, Bonner and Robert Shankle to the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.