Four people were transported to local hospitals after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of Sayers Street and Ellen Trout Drive, near the Ellen Trout Zoo, the night of Aug. 26, according to a Texas Department of Transportation report provided by the Lufkin Police Department.
Karissa Hopson, 39, of Huntington, and her passenger Percy Robinson, 54, were transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center, while Brian Crews, 59, and his passenger Kindle Crews, 50, both of Lufkin, were transported to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. All four patients suffered non-incapacitating injuries, the report states.
