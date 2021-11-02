The Lufkin City Council will consider joining an opioid lawsuit the state of Texas joined against an opioid manufacturer and three distribution companies at today’s city council meeting.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. today at Lufkin City Hall.
Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
