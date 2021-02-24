Craig White, the local chapter president of the National Wild Turkey Federation, received the Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award for his leadership but believes the credit belongs to the entire organization.
White received one of five awards presented at the 45th NWTF Convention and Sport Show. He was chosen because of his work as state chapter president where he brought “exemplary leadership skills, fresh ideas, a businesslike approach and encouragement to NWTF volunteers,” a press release from the organization states.
“It is truly an honor to be nominated and to receive this prestigious award,” White said. “As I look at the list of past recipients, I’m humbled to be in the mix with some of the greatest volunteers to ever contribute to the NWTF.”
Though he received the accolades, White says the work should be attributed to the local and state members without whom the work wouldn’t be completed. He also believes, more than anything, this award should serve as an opportunity to teach people what the federation is and why it is so important.
The federation’s mission is in two parts: to conserve the wild turkey population itself, which plays into the preservation of local habitats and other wildlife; and to preserve the hunting heritage for generations to come, White said.
To accomplish these goals, the federation holds regular banquets to raise money — with the Lufkin banquet being one of the best in the state and nation, he said. The money goes toward events like two annual ones the local chapter holds to help youth and physically disabled individuals hunt.
White was especially grateful for the banquet committee and the sponsors who have helped create and promote the banquet, he said. And despite the pandemic, which hurt the federation’s fundraising capabilities, White believes the federation will come out stronger than ever.
“Hunting heritage is threatened on the daily, and we want to bring attention to the need to preserve the heritage of hunting for future generations,” he said. “Hunting is good, but hunters are also good people. They’ll give you the shirt off your back if you need anything. We don’t want to be viewed as bad people.”
