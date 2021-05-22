As nearly 90 Huntington High School graduates awaited their turns to walk the graduation stage at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin on Friday, they were reminded of the numerous detours they may face in life, and they were encouraged to remember graduating high school is but a single step in one’s personal construction.

Keynote speaker and Huntington alumnus Greta Bowling, Huntington Class of 1998, reminded the new graduates that life is all about constantly rebuilding one’s personal life and situation.

