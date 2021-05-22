Commencement speaker (and Huntington High School alumnus) Dr. Greta Bowling addresses Huntington graduates during Friday’s ceremony. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin.
Huntington High School students move toward the stage during the processional for Friday’s commencement ceremony at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage and received their diplomas.
Brand-new Huntington High School graduates perform the traditional tassel flip following Friday’s commencement ceremony at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage and received their diplomas.
Commencement speaker (and Huntington High School alumnus) Dr. Greta Bowling addresses Huntington graduates during Friday’s ceremony. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Huntington High School salutatorian Hunter Mayes addresses classmates during Friday’s commencement ceremony. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Huntington High School students move toward the stage during the processional for Friday’s commencement ceremony at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage and received their diplomas.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Brand-new Huntington High School graduates perform the traditional tassel flip following Friday’s commencement ceremony at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin. Nearly 90 graduates walked the stage and received their diplomas.
As nearly 90 Huntington High School graduates awaited their turns to walk the graduation stage at the United Pentecostal Center in Lufkin on Friday, they were reminded of the numerous detours they may face in life, and they were encouraged to remember graduating high school is but a single step in one’s personal construction.
Keynote speaker and Huntington alumnus Greta Bowling, Huntington Class of 1998, reminded the new graduates that life is all about constantly rebuilding one’s personal life and situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.