The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Diboll man on a charge of murder after he allegedly shot and killed his father early Sunday morning, according to Capt. Alton Lenderman.
Cody Bryson Cosby, 44, has been booked into the Angelina County Jail on a charge of murder in the death of his father, James Cosby, 77, Lenderman said. Bond has not been set, according to the county website.
Authorities received a call around midnight about a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of FM 1818 in Diboll. Investigators determined that the son lived with his parents and had shot his father, Lenderman said.
“The parents were in the living room watching TV when the son came from a back room and shot his father two times while he was sitting in his recliner,” Lenderman said.
Cody Cosby had fled the scene before deputies arrived, but they arrested him at a traffic stop in Diboll around 7 a.m.
“The tracked him as far south as Cleveland but I think he came back to town and they got a tip on where he was and that’s where they stopped him,” Lenderman said.
The mother wasn’t hurt in the incident.
Authorities are not yet aware of any possible motive behind the shooting.
The sheriff’s office arrested Cody Cosby 10 days ago on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His previous arrests and charges also include public intoxication, assault by threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
The sheriff’s office will be releasing more details Monday morning.
