Lufkin foodies or “Caniacs” may have evidence to delight after a building permit has been officially taken out for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers at an address in Lufkin.
The address is listed as 2200 S. First St., and the contract for commercial building is with Mapp Construction. According to Google Maps, the address sits snugly between Outback Steakhouse and Zippy’s Car Wash.
Speculation has abounded on whether or not the chicken guru chain would be taking up a permanent residence in Lufkin, and it seems as though Lufkin really wants this.
A 2018 poll by The Lufkin Daily News found voters wanted to see Raising Cane’s the most out of a list of 10 potential restaurants, the closest second being Cheesecake Factory.
A story by The Lufkin Daily News in 2017 said the chain had been looking for a general manager for a potential location in Lufkin. The location was listed at U.S. Highway 59 and South Medford Drive.
However, nothing ever came of that news.
The company again began advertising for a general manager in February 2020 for a location on U.S. Highway 59 and Brentwood Crossing.
The company told The Lufkin Daily News in February that it was “continually evaluating opportunities for expansion worldwide,” but it would not confirm a location in Lufkin.
“Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates,” an email from the business said. “We will make a public announcement if and when an official expansion decision has been made.”
The Lufkin Daily News has reached out to the Raising Cane’s Support Services office in Plano for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.