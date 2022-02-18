Eevie Rodriguez shows off the balancing skills of a trapeze artist while riding her flashing decorated bicycle Thursday morning during the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School 4K class performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth” Thursday morning.
Family, friends and fellow students are treated to a circus-themed spectacle Thursday morning as St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s 4K class performs “The Greatest Show on Earth” in the school’s gymnasium.
Emmalyn Monsiviais, left, and Cannon Platt prepare to enter the gymnasium Thursday morning during the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s 4K class performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Cannon Platt wears a lion costume as he rides his bicycle through a ring of fire Thursday morning during the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School 4K class performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Hannah Love demonstrates her balancing skills by walking on stilts Thursday morning during the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s 4K class performance of “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
