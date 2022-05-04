During Councilwoman Lynn Torres’ last city council meeting Tuesday after more than 22 years serving Lufkin, Mayor Mark Hicks presented her with an award in appreciation of her service.

Torres was appointed to the city council in the fall of 1999 and chose not to run for reelection in 2022. Instead, she will dedicate the next two years to finishing the Lufkin Middle School construction project.

