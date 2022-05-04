Evan Ehrlich, left, the son of Lufkin firefighter Brad Ehrlich, receives $2,000 from the Tino Villasana Scholarship Fund of the Lufkin Fire Department during Tuesday’s Lufkin City Council meeting. Scholarship recipient Dylan Cole, the son of Battalion Chief Keith Cole, wasn’t able to attend the meeting.
City councilwoman Lynn Torres receives a service award at her final city council meeting Tuesday night from Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks. Hicks thanked Torres for her 22.5 years of service.
JESSICA PEBSWORTH/For The Lufkin Daily News
During Councilwoman Lynn Torres’ last city council meeting Tuesday after more than 22 years serving Lufkin, Mayor Mark Hicks presented her with an award in appreciation of her service.
Torres was appointed to the city council in the fall of 1999 and chose not to run for reelection in 2022. Instead, she will dedicate the next two years to finishing the Lufkin Middle School construction project.
