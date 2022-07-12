Galen Davis, 35, of Huntington, was one of several indicted by an Angelina County grand jury in June. Davis is accused of assault family violence by impeding a woman's airway on May 10.
Galen Davis has been in the Angelina County Jail since his arrest in May and a bond set at $20,000 for the assault charge. An affidavit provided by Justice of the Peace Pat Grimes Grubbs includes narrative from Huntington police who responded to the incident.
