Tomé Catering owner Britany Vinson, along with her co-workers, speaks Tuesday night after accepting the Medium Business of the year award at the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards at The Pines Theater.
Casey Adams and Sandi Adams of Fitt Life speak Tuesday night after being named the winner of the the Small Business of the Year at the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards at The Pines Theater.
Lonnie Smith, logistics coordinator for the Texas State Forest Festival, accepts the Chamber Champion award Tuesday night at the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards at The Pines Theater.
Robert Shankle, president of Impact Lufkin, speaks Tuesday night after accepting the Non-Profit of the Year award at the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Staci Hodges accepts the Diplomat of the Year award Tuesday night at the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
Christian Dempsey and co-workers accept the Large Business of the Year award Tuesday night at the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards at The Pines Theater.
JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News
The Pines Theater was filled with glitz and glam Tuesday night as community members, employees and business owners from all across Lufkin showed up for the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards.
The Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce always honors small businesses but thought it needed to broaden that to include larger businesses, president and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said.
