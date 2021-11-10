The Pines Theater was filled with glitz and glam Tuesday night as community members, employees and business owners from all across Lufkin showed up for the inaugural Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards.

Performers from Susan’s School of Dance kick off the Celebrate Business: Chamber Business Awards with an opening number at The Pines Theater.

The Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce always honors small businesses but thought it needed to broaden that to include larger businesses, president and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said.

