Sydney Tiu, left, a fifth-grader at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, and Sally Little, a sixth-grader from Lufkin Middle School, display the trophies they won for finishing first and second, respectively, during the Kiwanis Club’s annual Scripps Spelling Bee. The trophy presentation was Wednesday during the club’s lunch meeting at Crown Colony Country Club.
Sydney Tiu, a fifth-grader at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School, and Sally Little, a sixth-grader from Lufkin Middle School, were recognized Wednesday afternoon for winning first and second place at the Kiwanis Club’s annual Scripps Spelling Bee.
The Kiwanis Club has been hosting this event for more than 60 years because their focus as a club is to serve children, bee organizer Carol Riggs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.